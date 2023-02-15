Convicted Killer Tried To Escape Supermax Prison Disguised As A Sheep

An inmate serving 15 years for a homicide conviction at a maximum security prison in Bolivia attempted to bust out by disguising himself as a sheep.

Officials said that José Luis Callisaya Diaz, who is also known as "El Araña" or "the spider," wrapped himself in a fleece jacket and managed to sneak away from the guards.

Once outside of the facility, Diaz attempted to reach one of the prison's outer walls by crawling through the grass on all fours. He was hoping the darkness and inclement weather would provide cover for his escape, but guards were able to find him hiding in the grass and brought him back to his cell.

"We inform the Bolivian population that prison security police officers from the San Pedro de Chonchocoro Penitentiary Center prevented the escape of prisoner José Luis Callisaya Diaz (alias El Araña), who took advantage of the inclement weather to try to flee through one of the walls of the external perimeter of the prison," the Director of the Penitentiary Regime Juan Carlos Limpias said, according to the New York Post.

Diaz is now facing additional charges for his failed escape attempt.