Ex-Broncos Coach Vic Fangio Officially Hired By NFL Team

The Miami Dolphins have officially hired former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio as their next defensive coordinator, the team announced in a post shared on their official Twitter account Wednesday (February 15) morning.

"We have named Vic Fangio as our defensive coordinator. Welcome to Miami, Vic," the Dolphins wrote.

Fangio's hiring was initially reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero last month, however, could not become official until after Super Bowl LVII as he had worked a consultant role with the Philadelphia Eagles prior to and during their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The veteran coach is set to become the NFL's highest-paid coordinator, according to Pelissero.

"It’s a 3-year deal with a 4th-year team option. Fangio, the former #Broncos coach, is one of football’s best defensive minds. Huge get for [head coach] Mike McDaniel."