Ex-Broncos Coach Vic Fangio Officially Hired By NFL Team
By Jason Hall
February 15, 2023
The Miami Dolphins have officially hired former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio as their next defensive coordinator, the team announced in a post shared on their official Twitter account Wednesday (February 15) morning.
"We have named Vic Fangio as our defensive coordinator. Welcome to Miami, Vic," the Dolphins wrote.
Fangio's hiring was initially reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero last month, however, could not become official until after Super Bowl LVII as he had worked a consultant role with the Philadelphia Eagles prior to and during their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The veteran coach is set to become the NFL's highest-paid coordinator, according to Pelissero.
"It’s a 3-year deal with a 4th-year team option. Fangio, the former #Broncos coach, is one of football’s best defensive minds. Huge get for [head coach] Mike McDaniel."
Fangio began his role with the Eagles in training camp, several months before news broke of his hiring in October 2022. The 64-year-old was fired by the Broncos after three seasons with the franchise in January 2022, which included a 19-30 overall record and back-to-back last place finishes in the AFC West Division standings in 2020 and 2021.
Fangio had previously worked as one of the league's top defensive coordinators, which included four seasons with the Chicago Bears (2015-18) and four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (2011-14). The veteran coach also had previous stints as a defensive coordinator and/or defensive position coach with the New Orleans Saints (1986-94), Carolina Panthers (1995-98), Indianapolis Colts (1999-2001), Houston Texans (2002-05) and Baltimore Ravens (2006-09), as well as Stanford University (2010).