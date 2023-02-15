'Fantastic Voyage' Actress Raquel Welch Dead At 82

Fantastic Voyage actress Raquel Welch has passed away at the age of 82. Family members confirmed to TMZ that Welch died this morning as a result of a "brief illness." The iconic actress is known for her roles in Fantastic Voyage and One Million Years B.C., both released in 1966. She garnered so much success as an actress and "sex symbol" after the release of the films that she became one of the "most sought after female stars" of the late 60's and early 70's.

She was awarded a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role in the 1974 film, The Three Musketeers. In 1975, the illustrious actress performed "I'm A Woman" with Cher on "The Cher Show." Years later in 1995, Welch was named among the "100 Sexiest Stars In Film History" for Empire Magazine. She was also included in Playboy's "100 Sexiest Stars of the 20th Century" and ranked third on the list. TMZ mentioned that Raquel was married to James Welch from 1959 to 1964, Patrick Curtis from 1967 to 1972, Andre Weinfield from 1980 to 1990, and Richard Palmer from 1999 to 2004.

Welch is survived by her two children Tahnee and Damon Welch.