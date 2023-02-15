Fate Of Buffalo Supermarket Gunman Determined

The gunman in the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting that targeted and killed Black victims will reportedly be sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday (February 15), the Associated Press reports.

Payton Gendron, 19, is scheduled to appear in Erie County Court for sentencing. Gendron had previously pleaded guilty to charges including murder and domestic terrorism motivated by hate -- the latter of which includes an automatic life sentence -- in November.

The 19-year-old wore bullet-resistant armor and a helmet equipped with a livestreaming camera as he shot and killed the victims with a legally purchased semiautomatic rifle that was modified to load illegal high-capacity ammunition magazines that are illegal in New York State during the incident at a Tops grocery store on May 14. A total of 13 people were shot and only three survived.

Gendron targeted Black shoppers and employees during the incident and the victims' ages ranged from 32 to 86. A manifesto posted online stated that Gendron hoped the attack would preserve white power in the United States and that he chose the Tops store -- which is located about three hours away from his home in Conklin, New York -- because it was in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

Gendron also faces separate federal charges which could result in a death sentence should the U.S. Justice Department choose to seek it.