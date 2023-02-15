Here's The Best County To Live In Colorado

There are a lot of things to consider when moving to a new area, from affordability and taxes to jobs and weather. People often think about the city but not the county they'll be residing in, which often comes with its own perks, features, and fun things to do.

That's why Stacker dug through the most recent data to determine the best county to live in every state. According to the website, Colorado's best county is Boulder County!

Located in northern Colorado and part of the Denver metro area, this county has been around since the state was a territory in 1861.

Here are the stats to back up its place on the list:

Population: 328,713

Median home value: $575,700 (63% own)

Median rent: $1,694 (37% rent)

Median household income: $92,466

"Downtown Boulder, Colorado, the county seat, features the outdoor Pearl Street Mall, with shopping and restaurants. University Hill is appropriately named, as it's home to the University of Colorado. Chautauqua Park offers concerts, and there is hiking in the foothills and mountains above. Longmont, the county's second-largest city, has a creative district and affordable housing."