Here's The Best County To Live In Florida

There are a lot of things to consider when moving to a new area, from affordability and taxes to jobs and weather. People often think about the city but not the county they'll be residing in, which often comes with its own perks, features, and fun things to do.

That's why Stacker dug through the most recent data to determine the best county to live in every state. According to the website, Florida's best county is St. Johns County!

Located in northeastern Florida and part of the Jacksonville metro area, this county has been around since the state's annexation into the U.S.

Here are the stats to back up its place on the list:

Population: 265,724

Median home value: $348,100 (82% own)

Median rent: $1,462 (18% rent)

Median household income: $88,794



"St. Johns County is home to St. Augustine, Florida, the country's oldest city, with cobblestone streets, a vibrant arts scene, and a charming historic district," researchers explain. "It was founded in 1565 and is the longest continuously occupied settlement of European and African American origin. With beaches, a riverfront, and lots of historical spots, the county is a draw for businesses and tourists. It's one of the fastest-growing places in the country, with its population rising 7% from 2020 to 2021. The county was established in 1821 and initially encompassed much of the state, though over time, the population growth meant."