Here's The Best County To Live In Washington

By Nathaniel Weekes

February 15, 2023

Twilight view of downtown Seattle
Photo: Getty Images

There are a lot of things to consider when moving to a new area, from affordability and taxes to jobs and weather. People often think about the city but not the county they'll be residing in, which often comes with its own perks, features, and fun things to do.

That's why Stacker dug through the most recent data to determine the best county to live in every state. According to the website, Washington state's best county is King County!

Located in Western Washington and part of the Seattle metro area, most of the population lives in the city's suburbs.

Here are the stats to back up its place on the list:

  • Population: 2,240,876
  • Median home value: $651,900 (57% own)
  • Median rent: $1,801 (43% rent)
  • Median household income: $106,326
"King County is home to Seattle, the farmers' market at Pike Place Market, and the Museum of Pop Culture, established by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. You can visit the Space Needle or the Chihuly Garden and Glass to see Dale Chihuly's glass sculptures. Other attractions include the Seattle Aquarium and The Gum Wall, literally a brick wall covered with gum at the Pike Place Market."
