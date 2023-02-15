Hoobastank Admit They Had A Collaboration With Rihanna — And Scrapped It

After Rihanna's epic Super Bowl halftime show over the weekend, Hoobastank decided it was time to come clean with a confession that seems to be haunting them for years. Singer Doug Robb was the first to divulge that the band recorded a song with the hip-hop icon but decided to release the version without her instead.

"True story. There is a version of a @Hoobastank song featuring @rihanna when she was a 'newer' artist," he tweeted. "Displaying a total lack of foresight, we didn’t use that version of the song for the album. We also didn’t think The Reason was a single though either so…Oops"

When asked if Hoobastank could release the song now Robb admitted he wasn't sure, writing "Possibly?" He also revealed that the track in question is "Inside of You" off Every Man For Himself.

The band also shared the "fun fact" on its official Twitter, writing: "Fun Fact: @rihanna was featured on a Hoobastank song on their 3rd Album. After hearing it, they decided to use the version WITHOUT Rihanna on it because……. well……..because……. they made a mistake."

Hopefully they can find a way to release that version of "Inside of You" because WE NEED TO HEAR IT! In the meantime, check out the tweets below.