IRS Nominee Vows No Increase In Audits For People Earning Under $400,000

By Bill Galluccio

February 15, 2023

Senate Finance Committee Hears Testimony From IRS Commissioner Nominee Daniel I. Werfel
Photo: Getty Images

Daniel Werfel, President Joe Biden's nominee for IRS Commissioner, told the Senate Finance Committee that if he is confirmed, the agency will not increase tax audit rates on people or businesses that bring in less than $400,000 a year.

"If I am fortunate enough to be confirmed, the audit and compliance priorities will be focused on enhancing the IRS' capabilities to ensure that America's highest earners comply with applicable tax laws," Werfel told lawmakers.

"If poor people are more likely to be audited than the wealthy, that is something I think potentially degrades public trust and needs to be addressed within the tax system," he said.

Werfel faced tough questions from Republicans on the committee, who voiced concerns about how the IRS plans to spend the $80 billion in additional funds it received in the Inflation Reduction Act. He defended the agency's use of the funds and said that in addition to hiring more staff, the money would be used to modernize the IRS.

"Americans rightfully expect a more modern and high-performing IRS," he said.

