Lizzo Opens Up About Visits To Adele's House: 'We Drink Wine'

Lizzo and Adele's friendship was one of the best parts of the 2023 Grammy Awards earlier this month and now the Record of the Year winner is giving fans a closer look at their relationship. During a recent interview, Lizzo revealed that she's had numerous visits to Adele's house and much like their Grammys outing, wine was involved.

When asked if the two stars have had tea together, Lizzo hilariously responded, "We drink wine with ice." She continued, “Funny enough, I drink it, too, but I wouldn’t dare request this at her house." The "About Damn Time" singer went on to describe Adele's home as "real nice" and "real English." She didn't want to "speak too much on" what the house looked like but even if she wanted to, she admitted the details from her last visit are hazy. "Too much wine. I don't remember."

Last week, Lizzo stopped by the Elvis Duran & The Morning Show to talk about her Grammys night with Adele and revealed that she brought 3 flasks to Music's Biggest Night. "Mine was tequila. I had tequila in a flask," Lizzo said when asked what she and Adele were drinking on that special night. "And I also had a flask of white wine," which she brought specifically for Adele. However, the "Easy On Me" singer never got to drink it. "I brought it for Adele and then I drank hers." Lizzo went on to reveal that she has "so many flasks. I had like three flasks at the table. I have a flask collection to go with whatever I'm wearing or where I'm going. Always be prepared," she joked.