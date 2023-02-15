Lucky Texan Strikes It Rich With Massive Lottery Win

One lucky Texan became a millionaire overnight after claiming a winning lottery ticket!

The Killeen resident struck it rich in the January 28 Powerball drawing, the Texas Lottery announced Wednesday (February 15). They purchased the winning ticket worth $2 million at 7-Eleven at 1001 Willow Springs Road in killeen. The claimant, who chose to remain anonymous, matched all five white ball numbers drawn (2-18-23-27-27), but not the red Powerball number (15).

In more Texas lottery news, someone from Fort Worth won a whopping $20 million lottery prize in the scratch ticket game $20 Million Supreme. They purchased the winning ticket at Cleburne Food Mart in Fort Worth. There's only one more prize worth $20 million to be claimed in this game.

Last week, a San Antonio resident claimed a winning lottery ticket worth $1 million in the $1,000,000 Crossword scratch-off game. They purchased the winning ticket at Electronic Tax Center Check CA at 2310 SW Military Drive in San Antonio.