Metallica Donate $250,000 To Turkey, Syria Earthquake Relief
By Logan DeLoye
February 15, 2023
Metallica recently donated $250,000 towards earthquake relief in Turkey and Syria. The band took to Twitter to detail the impact that the donation would make, which organizations it would be split between, and to share heartbreaking photos of the destruction caused by the earthquake.
"We’re at a loss for words to describe the devastation in southern Turkey and northern Syria. The 7.8 magnitude earthquake has reduced the entire region to rubble. The death toll continues to rise, tragically exceeding 36,000 lives lost. Two of @AWMHFoundation's partner organizations, @DirectRelief & @WCKitchen, have boots on the ground providing medical aid & food to the victims of this disaster. #AWMH is providing $125k to each organization to support their efforts."
Just last week it was announced that Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation broke an all time donation record! $4 million was gathered as a result of the band's Blacklist album release in 2021, and the "Helping Hands Concert & Auction" held in 2022. Donations made to the All Within My Hands Foundation serve to help those suffering from hunger, aid in community efforts, and natural disaster relief. The foundation also serves to help interested individuals gain education in regards to a workforce career.