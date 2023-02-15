Metallica Donate $250,000 To Turkey, Syria Earthquake Relief

Just last week it was announced that Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation broke an all time donation record! $4 million was gathered as a result of the band's Blacklist album release in 2021, and the "Helping Hands Concert & Auction" held in 2022. Donations made to the All Within My Hands Foundation serve to help those suffering from hunger, aid in community efforts, and natural disaster relief. The foundation also serves to help interested individuals gain education in regards to a workforce career.