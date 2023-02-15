NBA Free Agent Bryn Forbes Arrested On Serious Charge

NBA free agent guard Bryn Forbes was reportedly arrested in relation to an alleged domestic violence incident in San Antonio early Wednesday (February 15) morning.

Forbes, 29, who was last signed to the Minnesota Timberwolves, is accused of assaulting a woman whom he is in a dating relationship with, the San Antonio Police Department confirmed to KSAT. The guard was taken into custody at the La Cantera Resort & Spa at 5:15 a.m.

A San Antonio Police Department preliminary report states that Forbes and the woman were out when he initially became upset at her. The couple drove home and got involved in an altercation, which became physical, upon arrival.

Forbes is accused of striking the woman several times, which resulted in injuries and the need for medical assistance, according to police. The 29-year-old was taken into custody by responding officers.

Forbes went undrafted in 2016 following a collegiate career that began at Cleveland State (2012-14) and concluded at Michigan State (2014-16), which included being a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2016. The Michigan native signed with the San Antonio Spurs in 2016 and spent his first four seasons with the franchise -- having also played for its G League team, the Austin Spurs, during the 2016-17 season -- before signing with the Milwaukee Bucks ahead of the 2020-21 season, appearing in 70 games during the regular season and 20 in the postseason during the franchise's NBA championship run.

Forbes returned to the Spurs in 2021 before being traded to the Denver Nuggets in January 2022. The guard signed with the Timberwolves in July 2022, but was waived on February 9, 2023.