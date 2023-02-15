The Little Mermaid, directed by Rob Marshall, is set to hit theaters on May 26th and Walt Disney Studios shared the new trailer with just 100 days until its release to continue their 100-year celebration. In addition to Halle and Melissa, the movie also stars Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) as the voice of Sebastian; Jacob Tremblay (Luca, Room) as the voice of Flounder; Awkwafina (Raya and the Last Dragon) as the voice of Scuttle; Jonah Hauer-King (A Dog’s Way Home) as Prince Eric; Art Malik (Homeland) as Sir Grimsby; Noma Dumezweni (Mary Poppins Returns) as Queen Selina; with Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men) as King Triton.

Halle opened up about the audition process for the beloved role last year. “Getting that role felt very surreal. It was much of a shocker for me,” she shared. “Even when I was asked to audition, I looked at it and I was like me? For Ariel? That just doesn’t… ‘Cause you know, my image of Ariel that I’ve had is the red hair, the pale skin, and the tail, and she was amazing to me. I loved her like we all did. But that’s what I’ve seen her as for so long.”

She continued, "But [I'm] so grateful that I kind of get to reinvent Ariel and show other young, beautiful black and brown children that hey, you can be this too. You are magical and mythical and all of the wonderful things in between as well.”