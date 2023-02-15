Phish Announce New Summer Tour Dates

By Logan DeLoye

February 15, 2023

Photo: Getty Images North America

Phish have just announced a slew of tour dates for the Summer! The Summer leg of the tour will start in Huntsville, Alabama in July, and end in Commerce City, Colorado in September. The band took to Instagram to share a list of venues, dates, and information regarding ticket sales.

"Phish will embark on a 23-date Summer Tour beginning July 11 and culminating with their traditional Labor Day Weekend run at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, CO, where they'll return for four nights. The tour includes a seven-night run at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Summer Tour kicks off with two nights (and Phish's debut) at Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville, AL and includes stops in Alpharetta, Wilmington, Burgettstown, Syracuse, and Philadelphia."

The post detailed that tickets will be available in the beginning of March, in addition to exclusive travel packages for a few shows!

"A ticket request period is currently underway at https://tickets.phish.com, ending Monday, February 27th at Noon ET. Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday, March 3rd at 10AM ET. Specific ticketing information for each show is available at https://phish.com/tours. A discounted 7-show ticket will be available for the Madison Square Garden shows."
