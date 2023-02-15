Phish Announce New Summer Tour Dates

Phish have just announced a slew of tour dates for the Summer! The Summer leg of the tour will start in Huntsville, Alabama in July, and end in Commerce City, Colorado in September. The band took to Instagram to share a list of venues, dates, and information regarding ticket sales.

"Phish will embark on a 23-date Summer Tour beginning July 11 and culminating with their traditional Labor Day Weekend run at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, CO, where they'll return for four nights. The tour includes a seven-night run at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Summer Tour kicks off with two nights (and Phish's debut) at Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville, AL and includes stops in Alpharetta, Wilmington, Burgettstown, Syracuse, and Philadelphia."