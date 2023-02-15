Rosalía Teams Up With Coca-Cola Creations For Coca-Cola Move
By Lauren Crawford
February 15, 2023
Rosalía's latest collab is finally here!
For its first drop of 2023, Coca-Cola Creations has announced its newest flavor, co-created with the Grammy-award-winning singer, Coca-Cola Move.
Like Rosalia herself, the beverage’s unique taste —one that evolves as you continue to sip on it — pushes the limits. The first-of-its-kind collaboration even inspired Rosalía to write her latest single, “Lie Like You Love Me." The track marks the first time Rosalía has released a song that features a full section in English and the first song created for Coca-Cola® Creations.
“I’m so excited for this co-created drink launch with Coca-Cola," Rosalía said in a press release. "I hope everybody enjoys this journey of music, flavors, and creation as I did. I had a lot of fun creating 'LLYLM' and this collaboration with Coke."
For the new creation, Coca-Cola went with "a beautifully contrasting packaging design, intended to display Rosalía’s personality through vibrant colors, candid doodles that Rosalía hand-drew while sampling Coca-Cola® Move for the first time, and the iconic Coca-Cola® Spencerian script that transforms into a sketch to capture a moment of metamorphosis."
“Partnering with the inspirational and genre-defying Rosalía to bring to life our latest drop under Coca-Cola® Creations has been a blast and has broken new ground for Coca-Cola Creations," Oana Vlad, Senior Director, Global Strategy at The Coca-Cola Company, said in a press release. "We hope our collective fans will love this drink!”
To further bring the product to life, fans can scan a QR code on the collectible Coca-Cola® Move can or bottle to access the digital Coca-Cola® Creations Hub. It offers engaging digital experiences for fans to discover and explore new territories, such as accessing behind-the-scenes content of Rosalía’s making of the single. The Coca-Cola® Creations Hub also includes a lively personality quiz that uses people’s answers to customize their own 3D avatar and its traits in the metaverse, a playlist based on their mood, and a video starring Rosalía.
Fans will also have a rare opportunity to bid on autographed memorabilia from Rosalía through an online auction. Proceeds from the auction – which include items such as a helmet, tour outfit, poster, and more – will benefit the Antonio Gala Foundation. The organization, selected by Rosalía, is a Spain-based organization that provides residency scholarships to young creators. Rosalía, who was born in Spain and took initiative in creating her own transformation story, was inspired by the organization’s mission to inspire youth to explore their own transformative journey.
Rosalía x Coca-Cola Move will be available in the United States and in Canada on February 20, a zero-sugar option will also be available.
For more information about Coca-Cola® Creations, visit www.coca-cola.com/creations.