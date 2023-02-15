Rosalía Teams Up With Coca-Cola Creations For Coca-Cola Move

Rosalía's latest collab is finally here!

For its first drop of 2023, Coca-Cola Creations has announced its newest flavor, co-created with the Grammy-award-winning singer, Coca-Cola Move.

Like Rosalia herself, the beverage’s unique taste —one that evolves as you continue to sip on it — pushes the limits. The first-of-its-kind collaboration even inspired Rosalía to write her latest single, “Lie Like You Love Me." The track marks the first time Rosalía has released a song that features a full section in English and the first song created for Coca-Cola® Creations.

“I’m so excited for this co-created drink launch with Coca-Cola," Rosalía said in a press release. "I hope everybody enjoys this journey of music, flavors, and creation as I did. I had a lot of fun creating 'LLYLM' and this collaboration with Coke."