Selena Gomez Shares Why She Gets 'Triggered' By Her Disney Past

Selena Gomez graced the cover of Vanity Fair's 29th annual Hollywood Issue and dished about everything from her past as a child actor to her highly-anticipated new music. During the interview, the star revealed that she sometimes gets "triggered" by her past on the Disney Channel.

"I definitely feel free of it. Sometimes I get triggered. It's not that I'm ashamed of my past, it's just that I've worked so hard to find my own way," the former Wizards of Waverly Place star explained. "I don't want to be who I was. I want to be who I am." Selena continued, "I wasn't a wild child by any means, but I was on Disney, so I had to make sure not to say 'What the hell?' in front of anyone. It's stuff that I was also putting on myself to be the best role model I could be. Now I think being the best role model is being honest, even with the ugly and complicated parts of yourself."