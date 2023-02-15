Snoop Dogg Brings Death Row Records' Catalog Back To Streaming... Sort Of
By Tony M. Centeno
February 15, 2023
Snoop Dogg has finally brought Death Row Records' iconic catalog exclusively to TikTok. You read that right.
According to a report Billboard published on Tuesday, February 14, Death Row Records' most valuable recordings became available for streaming exclusively on the prominent social media app thanks to Snoop's new deal with SoundOn. It's the first time Death Row's catalog has resurfaced online since it was pulled last year. Dr. Dre's The Chronic album made its grand return to digital streaming platforms via Interscope in honor of the album's 30th anniversary. TikTok's partnership with Death Row went into effect on Super Bowl Sunday ahead of the catalog's official digital re-release next week.
@snoopdogg
Go checc tha Death Row playlist out here. Ima repost my favorites yall do 👏🏿💨🤷🏽♂️😆 #blackmusic #blm #hiphop♬ Who Am I (What’s My Name?) - Snoop Dogg
“Since I took Death Row off streaming almost a year ago, not a day goes by without people asking me to put it back up,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement. “As the Super Bowl rolled around, I knew fans would be looking for the music from our iconic performance in 2022, so I wanted to reintroduce the most historic catalog to the people.”
The collaboration between Snoop and SoundOn is rare to say the least. The company has described Snoop's partnership with TikTok's new distribution and marketing service as the "first-ever catalog reissue to release exclusively through SoundOn.” SoundOn will distribute music from Death Row's catalog through its ByteDance platform. Once the exclusive window ends next week, the entire catalog will finally be available on all digital streamers.
Death Row's catalog returns ahead of Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's upcoming album Missionary coming later this year. Snoop hasn't confirmed the exact release date but hinted at a summer release.