Snoop Dogg Brings Death Row Records' Catalog Back To Streaming... Sort Of

“Since I took Death Row off streaming almost a year ago, not a day goes by without people asking me to put it back up,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement. “As the Super Bowl rolled around, I knew fans would be looking for the music from our iconic performance in 2022, so I wanted to reintroduce the most historic catalog to the people.”



The collaboration between Snoop and SoundOn is rare to say the least. The company has described Snoop's partnership with TikTok's new distribution and marketing service as the "first-ever catalog reissue to release exclusively through SoundOn.” SoundOn will distribute music from Death Row's catalog through its ByteDance platform. Once the exclusive window ends next week, the entire catalog will finally be available on all digital streamers.



Death Row's catalog returns ahead of Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's upcoming album Missionary coming later this year. Snoop hasn't confirmed the exact release date but hinted at a summer release.