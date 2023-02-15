Some Of The Country's 'Most Glamorous' Cities Are Right Here In Texas

When you think of Texas, what's the first thing that comes to mind? Heat? Whataburger? Beyoncé? You might wanna add "glamour" to that list.

LawnStarter compiled a ranking of the country's "most glamorous" cities — and the Lone Star State was represented pretty well. Two cities made it into the top 10, and 25 were among the 200 cities listed overall.

"We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on six categories broken down into 39 glam factors. They include metrics like the share of million-dollar homes, access to Michelin-starred restaurants, and the number of exclusive yacht clubs," LawnStarter said of its ranking.

The most glamorous city in the United States is, to no surprise, New York City. The Big Apple is followed by Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami and Chicago, to round out the top 5. Houston and Dallas were included in the top 10 at No. 7 and No. 9, respectively. Here's a look at the most glamorous Texas cities:

Houston (#7 overall) Dallas (#9 overall) Austin (#16 overall) San Antonio (#34 overall) Fort Worth (#64 overall)

Here's a look at the country's most glamorous cities:

New York, NY Los Angeles, CA San Francisco, CA Miami, FL Chicago, IL Las Vegas, NV Houston, TX Atlanta, GA Dallas, TX Washington, D.C.

Check out the full report.