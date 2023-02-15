Some Of The Country's 'Most Glamorous' Cities Are Right Here In Texas

By Dani Medina

February 15, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

When you think of Texas, what's the first thing that comes to mind? Heat? Whataburger? Beyoncé? You might wanna add "glamour" to that list.

LawnStarter compiled a ranking of the country's "most glamorous" cities — and the Lone Star State was represented pretty well. Two cities made it into the top 10, and 25 were among the 200 cities listed overall.

"We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on six categories broken down into 39 glam factors. They include metrics like the share of million-dollar homes, access to Michelin-starred restaurants, and the number of exclusive yacht clubs," LawnStarter said of its ranking.

The most glamorous city in the United States is, to no surprise, New York City. The Big Apple is followed by Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami and Chicago, to round out the top 5. Houston and Dallas were included in the top 10 at No. 7 and No. 9, respectively. Here's a look at the most glamorous Texas cities:

  1. Houston (#7 overall)
  2. Dallas (#9 overall)
  3. Austin (#16 overall)
  4. San Antonio (#34 overall)
  5. Fort Worth (#64 overall)

Here's a look at the country's most glamorous cities:

  1. New York, NY
  2. Los Angeles, CA
  3. San Francisco, CA
  4. Miami, FL
  5. Chicago, IL
  6. Las Vegas, NV
  7. Houston, TX
  8. Atlanta, GA
  9. Dallas, TX
  10. Washington, D.C.

Check out the full report.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.