Texas Angler Makes One Of The Biggest Catches In State History: 'So Unreal'

A Texas angler made an "unbelievable" catch which landed him in the history books!

Jason Conn caught a 17.03-pound, 27-inch largemouth bass, which is the eighth heaviest of its kind in state history, Chron reports. The professional angler and guide said on Facebook that he caught the massive fish at O.H. Ivie Lake, located just 50 miles outside of San Angelo.

"So unreal and I am still in shock. Thank you to everyone for all the calls and texts. Means everything to me. I’ve worked my butt off to get where I am and stoked to have my first certified sharelunker she’s the number 8 largest bass ever caught in Texas weighing 17.03," he wrote in his post, alongside photos of the historic catch.