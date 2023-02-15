Texas Angler Makes One Of The Biggest Catches In State History: 'So Unreal'
By Dani Medina
February 15, 2023
A Texas angler made an "unbelievable" catch which landed him in the history books!
Jason Conn caught a 17.03-pound, 27-inch largemouth bass, which is the eighth heaviest of its kind in state history, Chron reports. The professional angler and guide said on Facebook that he caught the massive fish at O.H. Ivie Lake, located just 50 miles outside of San Angelo.
"So unreal and I am still in shock. Thank you to everyone for all the calls and texts. Means everything to me. I’ve worked my butt off to get where I am and stoked to have my first certified sharelunker she’s the number 8 largest bass ever caught in Texas weighing 17.03," he wrote in his post, alongside photos of the historic catch.
Unbelievable day. Didn’t get to ivie till 11am and by 2:30 pm I have a 17 lb bass in the boat. We weighed her 3 times at...Posted by Jason Conn Fishing on Monday, February 13, 2023
Conn aded that this catch adds to the two of this size to be caught in the past 30 years. He also shared a video of the catch where you can hear, amid some hilarious profanities, everybody on the boat screaming for joy. "Sorry for the language go catch one and you'll understand it," he captioned the two-minute video.
17.03 lb certified largemouth caught on video. Largest bass caught on video in Texas ? Sorry for the language go catch one and you’ll understand it 😎😎😎Posted by Jason Conn Fishing on Monday, February 13, 2023
Chron reports that the bass was kept alive and submitted to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Toyota ShareLunker Program. It "is one of the largest Lunkers to hit the scales in Texas history," they wrote on Facebook.
Jason Conn Fishing just caught a top 50 largemouth bass from O.H. Ivie! ShareLunker 642 weighed in at 17.03 pounds and...Posted by Toyota ShareLunker Program - Texas Parks and Wildlife on Monday, February 13, 2023
Congrats, Jason!