Texas Lottery Sees Double With 2 $20 Million Lottery Winners In 1 Week

One lucky Texan is now a multimillionaire after claiming a monster lottery prize!

The Fort Worth resident claimed a whopping $20 million lottery prize this week, the Texas Lottery announced Tuesday (February 15). The winning $20 Million Supreme ticket was purchased at Cleburne Food Mart at 3233 Cleburne Road in Fort Worth. There's only one prize worth $20 million left to be claimed in this game.

This marks the second prize worth $20 million to be claimed within a week. Last Wednesday (February 8), the Texas Lottery announced a Boerne resident claimed a $20 million ticket in the same scratch ticket game. Their ticket was purchased at an M and M Food Mart in Boerne.

Also this week, a Killeen resident took home $2 million for the Powerball drawing on January 28. Last week, a San Antonio resident claimed a winning lottery ticket worth $1 million in the $1,000,000 Crossword scratch-off game. They purchased the winning ticket at Electronic Tax Center Check CA at 2310 SW Military Drive in San Antonio.