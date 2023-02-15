Texas Lottery Sees Double With 2 $20 Million Lottery Winners In 1 Week

By Dani Medina

February 15, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

One lucky Texan is now a multimillionaire after claiming a monster lottery prize!

The Fort Worth resident claimed a whopping $20 million lottery prize this week, the Texas Lottery announced Tuesday (February 15). The winning $20 Million Supreme ticket was purchased at Cleburne Food Mart at 3233 Cleburne Road in Fort Worth. There's only one prize worth $20 million left to be claimed in this game.

This marks the second prize worth $20 million to be claimed within a week. Last Wednesday (February 8), the Texas Lottery announced a Boerne resident claimed a $20 million ticket in the same scratch ticket game. Their ticket was purchased at an M and M Food Mart in Boerne.

Also this week, a Killeen resident took home $2 million for the Powerball drawing on January 28. Last week, a San Antonio resident claimed a winning lottery ticket worth $1 million in the $1,000,000 Crossword scratch-off game. They purchased the winning ticket at Electronic Tax Center Check CA at 2310 SW Military Drive in San Antonio.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.