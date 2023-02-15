This Insanely Massive Indiana High School Is Going Viral On TikTok

One Indiana high school is going viral for its insane size. The school posted a tour on TikTok and it has already gained over 5.6 million views!

The video starts by showing the auditorium and takes viewers through the school's many different amenities that most schools don't have. The tour included several gymnasiums, multiple cafeterias, a cafe, a weight room, a wrestling room, a natatorium, a hallway of fame, a live radio studio, a television studio, and an auto shop, among many other areas. The school even has a three-story freshman center!

People were going crazy about the school in the comments. One user wrote, "Might as well be its own city." Another simply wrote, "THIS IS WILD." Others were making jokes about its size in comparison to their high schools. One TikTok user commented, "My school is a square." Another comment read, "I went to high school in trailers."

See the school tour below: