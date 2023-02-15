This Is Florida's Best Pancakes

Some people have that vivid memory of waking up in the morning to the fresh smell of buttery, fluffy pancakes. Drenched in syrup and all kinds of toppings, Americans young and old look forward to this iconic breakfast item. While you can easily make them at home, patrons are curious about a restaurant's unique or simple approach to flapjacks.

For all the pancake lovers out there, Mashed put together something special. They found the best stack of pancakes in every state, "from the traditional to the outrageous."

According to the website, The Pancakery is Florida's top choice! Here's why it was chosen:

"The Pancakery, with locations in Destin and Panama City Beach, serves food all day, although wise patrons know that breakfast is really where it's at (via Florida Panhandle). Like many of the great diners of the world, expect a relaxing, no-frills atmosphere with plenty of unique spins on your favorite plate of cakes, including a bananas Foster variety and whole-wheat pancakes for those who want a healthier option. Tripadvisor reviewers love the real butter that comes with the cakes, and the sides are exceptional, too."