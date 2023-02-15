This Is South Carolina's Most Destructive Tornado On Record

South Carolina may be sunny and warm through much of the year, but it does get its fair share of severe weather. From damaging thunderstorms howling across the state to the devastation left behind by a tornado or hurricane cutting its path, South Carolinians are familiar with storms. But do you know the most destructive tornado on record?

Using data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center, 24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the states that experience the most tornadoes, breaking the data down even further to determine the most destructive twister on record for each state. The site notes, however, that property damage figures were no available before 1996 while crop damage figures weren't available before 2006.

According to the report, the most destructive tornado on record in South Carolina was the one that occurred on July 6, 2001, causing about $8 million worth of damage. Dozens were injured when the twister moved along the coast near Myrtle Beach, but fortunately no one was killed, per WPDE.

The Palmetto State ranked No. 25 overall in the states with the most tornadoes. Between 1950 and 2018, there have been 1,029 unique tornadoes with 78 fatalities reported since 1950. Additionally, the total damage since 1996 has cost approximately $78.9 million.

