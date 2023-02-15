This Is The Most Famous Restaurant In Georgia

By Logan DeLoye

February 15, 2023

Grilled Fillet Steak with Herbs
Photo: Getty Images

What is your favorite food? There is one restaurant in each state that is known for not only the stellar menu items that are served, but the inviting atmosphere and unique culinary experience that awaits guests the second they enter. This particular restaurant has garnered the reputation for being the "most famous" in the entire state due to the desirable way that they serve their steak and other delectable sides.

According to LoveFood, the most famous restaurant in Georgia is STK located in Atlanta. LoveFood mentioned that the restaurant is so famous that celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Arnold Schwarzenegger will dine there when they are in town!

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the most famous restaurant in the entire state:

"The Southern outpost of sleek New York steakhouse STK is not only the top place in all of Georgia for sublime steaks, it's also a celebrity hot spot. STK has counted Arnold Schwarzenegger, Denzel Washington, Kim Kardashian and Chris Pratt among its many A-list guests – and, aside from steaks and stars, locals know it for the signature parmesan truffle fries and sweetcorn pudding."

For more information regarding the most famous restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.

