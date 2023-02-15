This Is Washington's Best Pancakes

Some people have that vivid memory of waking up in the morning to the fresh smell of buttery, fluffy pancakes. Drenched in syrup and all kinds of toppings, Americans young and old look forward to this iconic breakfast item. While you can easily make them at home, patrons are curious about a restaurant's unique or simple approach to flapjacks.

For all the pancake lovers out there, Mashed put together something special. They found the best stack of pancakes in every state, "from the traditional to the outrageous."

According to the website, Maltby Cafe is Washington's top choice! Here's why it was chosen:

"According to KING 5, breakfast reigns supreme at Maltby Cafe, and you can get the restaurant's signature Swedish pancakes any time. These classic cakes are thick and fluffy, crowned with generous dollops of butter, powdered sugar, and syrup.

"Maltby Cafe is a Snohomish institution, and if you love your pancakes thick, hearty, and piled to the ceiling, you should certainly stop in for a plate. Just don't be surprised if you can't finish them in one go."