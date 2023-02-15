This Texas City's First Two-Story H-E-B Store Is Finally Open

Austin's first two-story H-E-B store is finally open. According to a H-E-B news release, the new store is 97,000 square feet and offers a True Texas BBQ restaurant, SouthFlo Pizza, Lake and Austin's Coffee Spot. It even has underground parking.

The newest location has all of H-E-B's distinctive features such as curbside pickup and home delivery, a full service pharmacy, an H-E-B Brand Shop with themed merchandise, a bakery, a deli, and so much more. The store has three elevators along with an open stairway and multiple escalators to get between levels. There will even be cart escalators!

Construction on the new store began in October of 2019, but was interrupted for pandemic delays. Jim Smith, Top Store Leader at the Lake Austin H-E-B, said, "This is a special store that the community has waited for with great anticipation, and we are excited to provide the dynamic shopping experience our loyal and deserving customers will be proud of for decades to come."

In celebration of the store's grand opening, H-E-B made donations of $35,000 to local organizations and schools. The Central Texas Food Bank and Treefolks each got $5,000. Pop-up Birthday, Casis Elementary School, Mathews Elementary School, O. Henry Middle School, and Austin High School each for $5,000 as well.

Learn more about the new location on H-E-B's website.