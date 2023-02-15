WATCH: Man Rushes Buffalo Grocery Store Mass Shooter At Sentencing Hearing

The sentencing hearing for the 19-year-old who killed ten people in a mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, was interrupted after somebody attacked him in the courtroom.

Payton Gendron is expected to be sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty to ten counts of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder, one count of a domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate, and a weapons possession charge.

The incident occurred while Barbara Massey, whose sister, Katherine, was killed in the massacre, was delivering her victim impact statement.

"My sister Katherine Massey was a great person. Kat didn't hurt anybody," she said. "You are going to come to our city and decide you don't like black people. Man, you don't know a damn thing about Black people. We're human."

At one point, she told the 19-year-old, "I want to personally choke you."

While Barbara was speaking, a man dressed in a grey hoodie stood up behind her and then lunged toward Gendron. The man was quickly restrained, and Gendron was taken out of the courtroom while the proceedings were briefly put on hold.

"I am sure that you are all disturbed by the physicality that we've seen in the courtroom here today," Judge Susan Eagan said when court resumed. "I understand that emotion, and I understand the anger, but we cannot have that in the courtroom."