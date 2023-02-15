Winter Storm Bringing Heavy Snow To Impact Multiple Illinois Counties

Multiple counties across Northern Illinois are currently under a Winter Storm warning including Lake, Kenosha, and McHenry counties. According to Fox32, a winter storm bringing up to seven inches of snow will impact the Northern region of the state through Thursday. Areas receiving the most snow are those located along the Wisconsin border. The National Weather Service detailed when the snow will start to roll in.

"Snow before 9am, then snow, possibly mixed with sleet between 9am and noon, then snow after noon. The snow could be heavy at times. Patchy blowing snow after 11am. Temperature falling to around 28 by 5pm. Blustery, with a northeast wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible. Snow, mainly before 10pm. The snow could be heavy at times. Areas of blowing snow before 1am. Low around 12. Wind chill values as low as 1. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible."

A Winter Weather advisory is currently in effect for "Cook, DuPage, Will, Grundy, DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, and La Salle" counties.