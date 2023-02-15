A woman is recounting her "terrifying" experience at the Florida State Fair this past weekend, where part of a ride partially detached and left her injured.

Eva Brock told WFLA she was attending the fair with her boyfriend's nine-year-old son and six-year-old daughter on Sunday (February 12). They decided to board the "Spin Out" ride on the State Fair's Midway, but little did they know things were about to take a turn for the worst.

According to Brock, the lightbulb-draped centerpiece of the ride became partially detached during the ride.

“It almost felt when we were riding it that the ride was falling down, which was really, really terrifying. The way it was hinged it came towards us, so I stuck my feet out to try to stop it from hitting us because I didn’t know how far it was gonna come back.”

Brock said she was yelling for the operators to stop the ride, but they didn't do anything until the lightbulbs started hitting the metal floor. She claims she experienced panic attacks while her boyfriend's daughter, who was "sobbing her little eyes out," suffered sprained ankles.

Another woman, named Eve Shofstall, shared her experience on Facebook, calling the incident "a nightmare."