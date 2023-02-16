Fab 5 Freddy Will Document Hip-Hop's Most Historic Moments In New Podcast

“Over the last five decades hip-hop has evolved from a burgeoning fringe genre to one of the biggest selling formats in music and a leading force in global culture,” said Doc Wynter, President of Hip Hop and R&B Programming for iHeartMedia. “We look forward to celebrating its 50th anniversary throughout the year with the artists and creators that shaped this genre.”



The podcast is one of numerous ways iHeartRadio will recognize 50 years of Hip-Hop. In a few weeks, pioneering women in Hip-Hop will be honored during a special event that will air on International Women's Day on March 8. Towards the end of March, the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards will pay homage to #HipHop50 on March 27 with a massive performance dedicated to the world's first Hip-Hop label Def Jam Records. After a 50-day countdown to Hip-Hop's birthday, a special edition of iHeartRadio’s Living Black! will air on over 550 Hip-Hop stations in August.



Look out for the first episode of "50 Years of Hip-Hop" will debut on February 23.