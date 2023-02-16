Georgia Man Arrested 90 Times For Same Crime

A Georgia man was arrested on Thursday for breaking into a car, and this was certainly not the first time. According to FOX5, the same man has been arrested 90 different times for the same exact crime. The incident got so out of hand, that police were sent on an aerial chase for two suspects. They received a call from someone sitting in a parking lot who saw the two men peaking into car windows. Atlanta Police Department Sgt. John Chafee mentioned that it was evident that they were looking to break into the cars.

After loosing the suspects, police continued the search via helicopter and were soon able to "track their every move." FOX5 noted that police could see the suspects speeding down the wrong side of the road before crashing, only to start running away on foot. Sgt. Chafee explained that upon arresting Montavious Sanders, they discovered his long "rap sheet" of previous arrests.

"He has been charged with entering autos more than 90 times. This is someone we need to have off the street. It’s frustrating for us to be dealing with the same people over and over again." The other suspect is still on the loose.