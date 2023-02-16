Georgia Man Arrested 90 Times For Same Crime

By Logan DeLoye

February 16, 2023

Prison concept. Jail bars and handcuffs, dark background. 3d illustration
Photo: Getty Images

A Georgia man was arrested on Thursday for breaking into a car, and this was certainly not the first time. According to FOX5, the same man has been arrested 90 different times for the same exact crime. The incident got so out of hand, that police were sent on an aerial chase for two suspects. They received a call from someone sitting in a parking lot who saw the two men peaking into car windows. Atlanta Police Department Sgt. John Chafee mentioned that it was evident that they were looking to break into the cars.

After loosing the suspects, police continued the search via helicopter and were soon able to "track their every move." FOX5 noted that police could see the suspects speeding down the wrong side of the road before crashing, only to start running away on foot. Sgt. Chafee explained that upon arresting Montavious Sanders, they discovered his long "rap sheet" of previous arrests.

"He has been charged with entering autos more than 90 times. This is someone we need to have off the street. It’s frustrating for us to be dealing with the same people over and over again." The other suspect is still on the loose.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.