Grand Jury In Trump Election Probe Recommends Perjury Charges For Witnesses

A special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, tasked with investigating potential election interference by former President Donald Trump and his allies, recommended perjury charges against some of the witnesses who testified.

The released sections from the grand jury's report did not identify which of the 75 witnesses are believed to have lied under oath. Some of the witnesses who were subpoenaed to testify included South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

The grand jury did not have the power to file indictments. That decision will ultimately rest with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The grand jury report also found no evidence of election fraud in the 2020 election.

"The Grand Jury heard extensive testimony on the subject of alleged election fraud from poll workers, investigators, technical experts, and State of Georgia employees and officials, as well as from persons still claiming that such fraud took place," the grand jury wrote. "We find by a unanimous vote that no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election that could result in overturning that election."