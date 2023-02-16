Gucci Mane Reveals New Big Scarr Album After Beef With Late Rapper's Family
By Tony M. Centeno
February 16, 2023
Gucci Mane has plans to release a posthumous project from the late Big Scarr just several months after his young signee passed away.
On Tuesday, February 14, the 1017 Global founder took to Instagram to reveal the album artwork, tracklist and release date for Scarr's upcoming album The Secret Weapon. The 17-track body of work features contributions from Gucci himself, Key Glock, Pooh Shiesty, Enchanting and Seddy Hendrinx.
"My secret weapon Big Scarr album drops this Friday!" Gucci wrote. "I hate that he’s not here to celebrate this great body of work that he worked so hard on! #TheSecretWeapon album drops this Friday 2/17 midnight on all platforms #SecretWeapon #1017Mafia 🥶"
The album also contains previously released songs "Anotha 1," "Try Being Me," and "Understanding." The latter is the final single Big Scarr released before he passed away last December. The Memphis native was found unresponsive at his girlfriend's home after he reportedly suffered from a drug overdose.
Soon after his death, Scarr's brother and sister put Gucci on blast after they claimed the rapper pulled out of paying for the funeral, and requested his 1017 chain back. Not only did Scarr's father refute his children's claims, but Gucci's wife Keyshia Ka'ior provided receipts of the $10,000 payments both Gucci and Atlantic Records sent to the funeral home.
Scarr's first posthumous record will arrive nearly a year after he released his last big project Big Grim Reaper: The Return. The double-disc LP contains 30 tracks in total with features from Offset, Tay Keith, Foogiano, Pooh Shiesty, Enchanting, Gucci Mane and more.