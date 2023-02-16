Gucci Mane has plans to release a posthumous project from the late Big Scarr just several months after his young signee passed away.



On Tuesday, February 14, the 1017 Global founder took to Instagram to reveal the album artwork, tracklist and release date for Scarr's upcoming album The Secret Weapon. The 17-track body of work features contributions from Gucci himself, Key Glock, Pooh Shiesty, Enchanting and Seddy Hendrinx.



"My secret weapon Big Scarr album drops this Friday!" Gucci wrote. "I hate that he’s not here to celebrate this great body of work that he worked so hard on! #TheSecretWeapon album drops this Friday 2/17 midnight on all platforms #SecretWeapon #1017Mafia 🥶"