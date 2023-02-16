Guns N' Roses Make History With 'November Rain' Music Video

The number of rock music videos with a billion views on YouTube continues to climb in recent years, but Guns N' Roses just made history with their "November Rain" video becoming the first pure rock video to hit 2 billion views on the streaming platform. The impressive milestone comes a little more than 13 year after the band uploaded the 1991 video on YouTube on December 25, 2009.

As Consequence points out, videos from other rock-leaning acts have already surpassed 2 billion views on YouTube — Imagine Dragons’ “Believer” has 2.3 billion views, and Coldplay’s “Something Just Like This” EDM collaboration with The Chainsmokers has 2.1 billion views — but GNR is the first true rock band to achieve the impressive feat.

That being said, there are two other rock videos that are getting close to the 2 billion mark. Linkin Park’s “Numb” currently has 1.9 billion views and Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” has 1.6 billion.

Revisit GNR's iconic video below.