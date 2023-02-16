Hall Of Fame Baseball Broadcaster Tim McCarver Dead At 81

By Jason Hall

February 16, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Two-time World Series champion and Hall of Fame broadcaster Tim McCarver has died at the age of 81, Major League Baseball announced on its official website Thursday (February 16).

McCarver's legendary baseball career spanned seven decades both as a catcher and broadcaster which included a 21-year playing career that led into becoming one of the most recognizable color commentators in baseball history, contributing to national broadcasts for NBC, ABC, CBS and FOX Sports, winning the Hall of Fame's Ford C. Frick award in 2012, as well as three consecutive Emmy Awards for 'Outstanding Sports Event Analyst' among his 12 nominations.

"Tim McCarver was an All-Star, a World Series Champion, a respected teammate, and one of the most influential voices our game has known," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement shared on the league's website. "As a player, Tim was a key part of great Cardinals and Phillies teams in his 21-year career. In the booth, his analysis and attention to detail brought fans closer to our game and how it is played and managed. Tim’s approach enhanced the fan experience on our biggest stages and on the broadcasts of the Mets, the Yankees and the Cardinals.

"All of us at Major League Baseball are grateful for Tim’s impact on sports broadcasting and his distinguished career in our National Pastime. I extend my deepest condolences to Tim’s family, friends and the generations of fans who learned about our great game from him."

McCarver found his greatest on-field success during multiple stints with the St. Louis Cardinals (1959-61, 1963-69, 1973-74), which included winning the winning the World Series in 1964 and 1967, being selected as an All-Star twice (1966, 1967) and getting elected to the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame. The Memphis native also played for the Philadelphia Phillies (1970-72), Montreal Expos (1972) and Boston Red Sox (1974-75).

