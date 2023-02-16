Join the Fun: Hang Out With Em Beihold In iHeartLand On Roblox

By Taylor Fields

February 17, 2023

If you're a fan of Em Beihold, listen up! Because you could be chatting with the singer/songwriter herself in iHeartLand on Roblox.

In a new contest from iHeartRadio, fans can enter to win a live text chat with Em in iHeartLand on Roblox at the Pink Carpet presented by NYX Professional Makeup on February 24th. Your avatar can snap selfies with her NPC (non player character) as you ask her questions in real time!

To enter, take a selfie with Beihold's NPC on the Pink Carpet in iHeartLand on Roblox. Then, post the selfie to Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter between February 17th and February 24th. The post must include the hashtags #iHeartLand and #Sweepstakes (you must be 18 or older to enter).

Em has had a big year coming off the success of her singles that have gone viral on TikTok, including "Until I Found You" with Stephen Sanchez, "Numb Little Bug," and "Groundhog Day." And she's taken her hit songs straight to fans while opening for artists like the Jonas Brothers, AJR and King Princess, as well as the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango. Beihold's newest single, "Roller Coasters Make Me Sad," is set to be released on February 24th - the day she'll be hanging with fans in iHeartLand on Roblox.

If you're an Em Beihold superfan, this is one opportunity you won't want to miss out on!

Em Beihold
