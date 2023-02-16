Lucky Texan's Life Changed Forever With Huge Lottery Win

By Dani Medina

February 16, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

One lucky Texan just added a bunch of zeros to their bank account balance!

A Houston resident claimed a winning Powerball prize from the February 6 drawing that's worth $2 million, the Texas Lottery announced Thursday (February 16). The claimant, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at the H-E-B at 14498 Bellaire Blvd. in Houston. They matched all five white ball numbers drawn (5-11-22-23-69), but not the red Powerball number (7). They hit that Power Play option and doubled their winnings, too.

In more Texas lottery news, a Fort Worth resident claimed a whopping $20 million prize this week. The winning $20 Million Supreme ticket was purchased at Cleburne Food Mart at 3233 Cleburne Road in Fort Worth. There's only one prize worth $20 million left to be claimed in this game. A Killeen resident also struck it rich with a prize from the January 28 Powerball drawing. They purchased the winning ticket worth $2 million at 7-Eleven at 1001 Willow Springs Road in killeen. The claimant, who chose to remain anonymous, matched all five white ball numbers drawn (2-18-23-27-27), but not the red Powerball number (15).

