"Y'all know me as Mary the entertainer, but I can't wait for you to get to know Mary the friend," Blige said in the trailer. "This is what I've always wanted to do -- a show that's about me hanging out with people who I love, respect and admire."



Following her major Grammy nominations, Blige has got a busy show schedule planned for 2023. In addition to her new series, the singer-actress is also set to return for season three of "Power Book II: Ghost." 50 Cent recently took to Instagram to announce the release date for the highly-anticipated season.



"It’s lit🔥March 17 we getting ready to do STARWARS numbers LOL," he wrote