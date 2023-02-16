Mary J. Blige 'Wines Down' With 50 Cent, Yung Miami & More
By Tony M. Centeno
February 16, 2023
Mary J. Blige is getting ready to get up-close and personal with a few of her celebrity friends for her upcoming talk show.
On Wednesday, February 15, BET released the first trailer for the R&B legend's upcoming talk show "The Wine Down." The unscripted series will allow Blige to sit down with some of her closest confidants within music, film, sports and politics to crack open of a bottle of vino and have open conversations about every topic under the sun. In the trailer, we can see the Good Morning Gorgeous singer sharing a few drinks and laughs with guests 50 Cent, Taraji P. Henson and Caresha "Yung Miami" Brownlee.
"Y'all know me as Mary the entertainer, but I can't wait for you to get to know Mary the friend," Blige said in the trailer. "This is what I've always wanted to do -- a show that's about me hanging out with people who I love, respect and admire."
Following her major Grammy nominations, Blige has got a busy show schedule planned for 2023. In addition to her new series, the singer-actress is also set to return for season three of "Power Book II: Ghost." 50 Cent recently took to Instagram to announce the release date for the highly-anticipated season.
"It’s lit🔥March 17 we getting ready to do STARWARS numbers LOL," he wrote
Mary J. Blige's new show "The Wine Down" debuts on March 1 and March 8 at 10 p.m. exclusively on BET and BET Her.