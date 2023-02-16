Mike Shinoda Co-Wrote Demi Lovato's Scream VI Single

Mike Shinoda recently shared details about his involvement with Demi Lovato's upcoming single. The Linkin Park frontman helped write and produce "Still Alive," set to be released on March 3rd. Shinoda posted a pre-save link to the track on Twitter, and mentioned his excitement to be apart of the project.

"STILL ALIVE 3.3.23 Proud to have co-written & produced this track for the one and only @ddlovato. More music on the way."

The single will be featured in the Scream VI soundtrack. In addition to producing "Still Alive" with Lovato, Shinoda has been working on his own single for the film. According to Kerrang, Shinoda has been busy co-writing tracks for other artists for the last couple of years, but wanted to start writing for himself again.

“Up until this year, I’ve been doing a lot of writing and producing for other people. And I recently kind of got the bug to do it for myself again. I do have a new song that’s gonna be in the movie Scream. What happened is they had reached out about: ‘"Will you help us with music for the movie?"’ And in the conversation I played them something and they were like, "‘Oh my god, can we use that?’"