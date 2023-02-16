NBA YoungBoy Speaks On His Monumental Success: 'So Much More To Be Done'

"So much more to be done," YoungBoy explained. "I don't know how to explain it. I don't really feel like nothing has been done... I ain't never satisfied, but there's a lot more to be done."



Later on in their conversation, YB also touches on his upcoming album. It'll be his first release via Motown after he left his longtime label Atlantic Records last year. Previously, the rapper based in Utah said that he would no longer rap about violence or anything related to it. However, YB said he's going to be "talking crazy" on his new project Don't Try This At Home.



"I'mma talk crazy on there," he said "I'mma show you Murda Man. I'mma talk crazy on there but I'm letting you know though, don't try this at home... It's all entertainment, bruh. I'mma talk my s**t and everything I talk but don't try this at home."



The audio version of YoungBoy's latest revealing interview on the Rap Radar Podcast is currently available via Interval Presents. While some clips are currently circulating online, the entire video of the interview will debut on Friday, February 17 at 9 a.m. on Interval Presents' official YouTube channel. For now, you can listen to the entire episode above and watch a few clips from the episode below.