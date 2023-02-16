New Details Emerge About Texas Man Who Spent 24 Hours Atop 150-Foot Crane

The Texas man who spent over 24 hours atop a construction crane in Dallas is now facing charges after the incident.

Paul Jamison was taken to the Dallas County Jail on Tuesday (February 14) after spending the entire day before that on top of a 150-foot construction crane on Singleton Boulevard, FOX 4 reports. Jamison caused about $20,000 in damages and inconvenience to the cab of the crane, which will need to be repaired, swapped, cleaned and inspected by the construction company. Furthermore, the 49-year-old man is being held on $10,000 bond on top of the felony charge of criminal mischief.

It all went down Monday (February 13) and overnight into Tuesday in the 1000 block of Singleton Boulevard in Dallas, WFAA reports. Local police, the fire department and SWAT responded to the scene around 8 am. Monday for reports of a man who had climbed to the top of the crane at the construction site. He stayed atop the crane through Monday and declined to come down, despite authorities' efforts to rescue him. Crews also managed to get him water and food while he was up there.

While he was atop the crane, the man reportedly walked across it and even climbed to the top of the railing. He remained there through Tuesday morning, despite a storm moving into the area which brought heavy rain and high winds. Thankfully, the weather wasn't severe and there were no reports of lightning.