Olivia Wilde Shows Off New Tattoo With Special Meaning

New year, new ink! Olivia Wilde debuted a large new tattoo on her arm, and as it turns out, there's a really special meaning behind the ink.

The Don't Worry Darling director showed off the intricate tattoo on her inner left forearm, matching a similar one she has on her right forearm, per Page Six. The ink was done by tattoo artist Dr. Brian Woo, who specializes in slim-needle tattoos like the ones he did for Wilde. He shared photos of the detailed constellation on his Instagram, saying that he was "completing the balance, adding to the story for Olivia," and that the ink was "done a while back."