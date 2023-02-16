Olivia Wilde Shows Off New Tattoo With Special Meaning
By Sarah Tate
February 16, 2023
New year, new ink! Olivia Wilde debuted a large new tattoo on her arm, and as it turns out, there's a really special meaning behind the ink.
The Don't Worry Darling director showed off the intricate tattoo on her inner left forearm, matching a similar one she has on her right forearm, per Page Six. The ink was done by tattoo artist Dr. Brian Woo, who specializes in slim-needle tattoos like the ones he did for Wilde. He shared photos of the detailed constellation on his Instagram, saying that he was "completing the balance, adding to the story for Olivia," and that the ink was "done a while back."
Wilde shared the pic on her own Instagram Stories, joking that she is "running out of arms."
The new tattoo details the Libra constellation surrounded by stars, crescents and a hummingbird in honor of her 6-year-old daughter Daisy, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. The ink joins the intricate Taurus constellation on her right arm that she got in 2018 in honor of her and Sudeikis' 8-year-old son Otis.
The new ink comes months after Wilde's split from Harry Styles. The pair called it quits in November 2022 after nearly two years of dating, with a sources citing differing schedules and revealing that "there is no bad blood between them." Though another source recently said Wilde is "still very much upset about the breakup," she is "trying to move on."