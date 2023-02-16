South Carolina Man 'In A Fog' After $300,000 Lottery Win

A man in South Carolina was "in a fog" after scoring a huge lottery prize that couldn't believe he actually won.

According to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery, an Upstate man recently tried his luck with a scratch-off lottery ticket to see if he could win big — and it turns out he did! He picked up a $10 ticket for the Red Cherry Tripler from the Tobacco Land Store on Old Buncombe Road in Greenville, and it proved to be a winner.

The man, whose name was not revealed in the released, couldn't believe his eyes and actually had to put on his glasses and grab a brighter light to double (and even triple) check that what was seeing was, in fact, very real. He beat the 1 in 900,000 odds to win $300,000, the last of the top prizes in the Red Cherry Tripler game.

"I was in a fog for a couple of days," he said.

According to lottery officials, the Tobacco Land Store received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

The Upstate man's win is the latest for lucky lottery players in South Carolina. Last month, a man picked up a ticket from a store in Dillon and ended up winning a $2 million Powerball prize.