Did You Hear That? Texas Officials Confirm What Loud Explosion Was

By Dani Medina

February 16, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Did you hear that noise yesterday?

Hundreds of residents reported a "loud explosion" heard throughout South Texas on Wednesday (February 16) — and now officials have confirmed what it is. Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said Houston Air Traffic Control received reports from two aircrafts that said they saw a meteorite west of McAllen. "Where the exact point of impact is unknown. No reports of any damage in that area has been received," he added. The Alton Police Department confirmed Guerra's statement.

Home security footage shared online, as well as the National Weather Service's lighting measurement tool, gave the rest of the world a glimpse into what South Texas residents experienced on Wednesday night.

National Weather Service Brownsville shared imagery from the Geostationary Lighting Mapper, which detected a signal shortly after 5:20 p.m. — a time when there were no storms in the area. They said it was a "possible meteorite" west of McAllen, but that was before it was confirmed by local authorities.

Other residents shared videos on social media where you can hear how loud the explosion was. Some even said their houses were shaken a bit. In other videos, you can see an object moving through the sky.

You can watch those videos below:

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.