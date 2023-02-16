Did You Hear That? Texas Officials Confirm What Loud Explosion Was

Did you hear that noise yesterday?

Hundreds of residents reported a "loud explosion" heard throughout South Texas on Wednesday (February 16) — and now officials have confirmed what it is. Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said Houston Air Traffic Control received reports from two aircrafts that said they saw a meteorite west of McAllen. "Where the exact point of impact is unknown. No reports of any damage in that area has been received," he added. The Alton Police Department confirmed Guerra's statement.

Home security footage shared online, as well as the National Weather Service's lighting measurement tool, gave the rest of the world a glimpse into what South Texas residents experienced on Wednesday night.