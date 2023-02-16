Did You Hear That? Texas Officials Confirm What Loud Explosion Was
By Dani Medina
February 16, 2023
Did you hear that noise yesterday?
Hundreds of residents reported a "loud explosion" heard throughout South Texas on Wednesday (February 16) — and now officials have confirmed what it is. Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said Houston Air Traffic Control received reports from two aircrafts that said they saw a meteorite west of McAllen. "Where the exact point of impact is unknown. No reports of any damage in that area has been received," he added. The Alton Police Department confirmed Guerra's statement.
Home security footage shared online, as well as the National Weather Service's lighting measurement tool, gave the rest of the world a glimpse into what South Texas residents experienced on Wednesday night.
Was informed by my Federal partners that Houston Air Traffic Control received reports from two aircrafts that they saw a meteorite west of McAllen. Where the exact point of impact is unknown. No reports of any damage in that area has been received. pic.twitter.com/x3MkpL0I4J— Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) February 16, 2023
National Weather Service Brownsville shared imagery from the Geostationary Lighting Mapper, which detected a signal shortly after 5:20 p.m. — a time when there were no storms in the area. They said it was a "possible meteorite" west of McAllen, but that was before it was confirmed by local authorities.
There's been reports of a possible meteorite this evening west of McAllen. One of the satellite tools we use is the Geostationary Lightning Mapper & it measures lightning as observed from space. GLM detected a signal at 523 PM with no storms around. No official confirmation yet. pic.twitter.com/1NKRZTZU9C— NWS Brownsville (@NWSBrownsville) February 16, 2023
Other residents shared videos on social media where you can hear how loud the explosion was. Some even said their houses were shaken a bit. In other videos, you can see an object moving through the sky.
You can watch those videos below:
You can hear the meteorite explosion #Mcallen #Mission pic.twitter.com/W2Eb1Yci5o— marcos (@disdikmark) February 16, 2023
Some residents of the upper Rio Grande Valley felt the ground shake and heard a large boom Wednesday after what officials said was a meteorite that fell west of McAllen. https://t.co/iFcdxLZJWo pic.twitter.com/sMee3tdeE3— San Antonio Express-News (@ExpressNews) February 16, 2023
Meteorite Boom captured on ring cam in South Texas (Mission, TX) pic.twitter.com/1vcy441KHN— Sara martinez (@Saramar23440395) February 16, 2023
A meteor fell in Mission, Texas today around 5-5:30 pm, making a loud bang, shaking house in a 10 mile radius.— Daniel Vitor (@DanVitorPH) February 16, 2023
This was filmed over McAllen. 6 miles from Mission. pic.twitter.com/PBLZC3RJfw