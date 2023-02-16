Tennessee Gender Reveal Party Epic Fail Sends Grandma Falling

Having a baby brings a lot of worries, like choosing the best name, but it is cause for just as must celebration. For many expectant couples, they can't wait to throw a party with all of their friends and family where they can all learn the sex of the soon-to-be bundle of joy. Unfortunately, these parties can have unexpected consequences, from sending a school into lockdown to poorly planned pranks. While much less injurious, that's exactly what happened to one couple in Tennessee.

Partygoers at a gender reveal party in Tennessee eagerly awaited to see if the couple was having a boy or a girl, but the celebration took a turn right as the answer was revealed, per ABC 7. As a crowd gathered around the couple, and the drum solo to Phil Collins' "In the Air Tonight" hit its peak, color bombs went off to indicate there will soon be a new boy in the family. However, the mom-to-be was so excited to hug her husband, she forgot to let go of her grandmother's hand, and someone knocked into the 84-year-old woman, sending her falling to the ground.

The moment was caught on video, seen below.