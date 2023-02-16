Texas Family Reunited With Their Missing... Kangaroo?

After a rollercoaster week, a Texas family was reunited with their missing pet. A kangaroo named Nigel.

Yes, a kangaroo!

Briana Lafleur said her 3-year-old pet kangaroo went missing Tuesday (February 14) night when he got scared of a nearby drilling noise in their Granbury neighborhood, WFAA reports. Nigel reportedly jumped their backyard fence and was nowhere to be found. At one point during their search in the next couple of days, a drone spotted Nigel — but to no avail, since he couldn't be captured.

On Thursday morning, Nigel made his way back home around 7 a.m. "Nigel had a few scrapes and some swelling, and he was plenty hungry after two nights in the cold. But all in all, he was doing OK," the news outlet reported. Lafleur said she was most concerned because Nigel is an indoor pet, and the cold front was something he's never had to endure.