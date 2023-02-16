Texas Family Reunited With Their Missing... Kangaroo?

By Dani Medina

February 16, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

After a rollercoaster week, a Texas family was reunited with their missing pet. A kangaroo named Nigel.

Yes, a kangaroo!

Briana Lafleur said her 3-year-old pet kangaroo went missing Tuesday (February 14) night when he got scared of a nearby drilling noise in their Granbury neighborhood, WFAA reports. Nigel reportedly jumped their backyard fence and was nowhere to be found. At one point during their search in the next couple of days, a drone spotted Nigel — but to no avail, since he couldn't be captured.

On Thursday morning, Nigel made his way back home around 7 a.m. "Nigel had a few scrapes and some swelling, and he was plenty hungry after two nights in the cold. But all in all, he was doing OK," the news outlet reported. Lafleur said she was most concerned because Nigel is an indoor pet, and the cold front was something he's never had to endure.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.