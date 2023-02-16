This Is The Best Hotel In Arizona

Whether you're traveling across the state or in the mood for a staycation, don't you want to stay in the best hotel possible?

U.S. News & World Report compiled a list of the best hotels in the United States — plus a list for every state on the map. "The U.S. News & World Report travel rankings are based on an analysis of expert and user opinions. We believe this unbiased approach makes our rankings more useful than simply providing our editors' personal opinions," the travel site said of its rankings.

The No. 1 hotel in the U.S. is Acqualina Resort & Residencies in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, followed by Scottsdale's very own The Canyon Suites at The Phoenician, a Luxury Collection. Here's a look at the highest rated hotels in Arizona:

The Canyon Suites at The Phoenician, a Luxury Collection, Scottsdale Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North, Scottsdale The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain, Marana Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale, Paradise Valley L'Auberge de Sedona, Sedona Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, A Gurney's Resort & Spa, Paradise Valley Castle Hot Springs, Morristown Boulders Resort & Spa Scottsdale, Curio Collection by Hilton, Scottsdale Enchantment Resort, Sedona Canyon Ranch Tucson, Tucson

Check out the full report here, where you can also narrow it down by state.