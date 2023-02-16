This Is The Best Hotel In Arizona
By Dani Medina
February 16, 2023
Whether you're traveling across the state or in the mood for a staycation, don't you want to stay in the best hotel possible?
U.S. News & World Report compiled a list of the best hotels in the United States — plus a list for every state on the map. "The U.S. News & World Report travel rankings are based on an analysis of expert and user opinions. We believe this unbiased approach makes our rankings more useful than simply providing our editors' personal opinions," the travel site said of its rankings.
The No. 1 hotel in the U.S. is Acqualina Resort & Residencies in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, followed by Scottsdale's very own The Canyon Suites at The Phoenician, a Luxury Collection. Here's a look at the highest rated hotels in Arizona:
- The Canyon Suites at The Phoenician, a Luxury Collection, Scottsdale
- Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North, Scottsdale
- The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain, Marana
- Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale, Paradise Valley
- L'Auberge de Sedona, Sedona
- Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, A Gurney's Resort & Spa, Paradise Valley
- Castle Hot Springs, Morristown
- Boulders Resort & Spa Scottsdale, Curio Collection by Hilton, Scottsdale
- Enchantment Resort, Sedona
- Canyon Ranch Tucson, Tucson
Check out the full report here, where you can also narrow it down by state.