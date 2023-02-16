This Is The Best Hotel In Nevada

By Dani Medina

February 16, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Whether you're traveling across the state or in the mood for a staycation, don't you want to stay in the best hotel possible?

U.S. News & World Report compiled a list of the best hotels in the United States — plus a list for every state on the map. "The U.S. News & World Report travel rankings are based on an analysis of expert and user opinions. We believe this unbiased approach makes our rankings more useful than simply providing our editors' personal opinions," the travel site said of its rankings.

The No. 1 hotel in the U.S. is Acqualina Resort & Residencies in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. In Nevada, the top-ranked hotel is the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas. Here's a look at the highest rated hotels in Nevada:

  1. Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas, Las Vegas
  2. Encore at Wynn Las Vegas, Las Vegas
  3. Wynn Las Vegas, Las Vegas
  4. The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, Las Vegas
  5. SKYLOFTS at MGM Grand, Las Vegas
  6. ARIA Resort & Casino, Las Vegas
  7. Bellagio Las Vegas, Las Vegas
  8. ARIA Sky Suites, Las Vegas
  9. Vdara Hotel & Spa at ARIA Las Vegas, Las Vegas
  10. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Las Vegas

Check out the full report here, where you can also narrow it down by state.

