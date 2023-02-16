This Is The Best Hotel In Oklahoma

Whether you're traveling across the state or in the mood for a staycation, don't you want to stay in the best hotel possible?

U.S. News & World Report compiled a list of the best hotels in the United States — plus a list for every state on the map. "The U.S. News & World Report travel rankings are based on an analysis of expert and user opinions. We believe this unbiased approach makes our rankings more useful than simply providing our editors' personal opinions," the travel site said of its rankings.

The No. 1 hotel in the U.S. is Acqualina Resort & Residencies in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. In Oklahoma, the top-ranked hotel is the Ambassador Hotel Tulsa, Autograph Collection in Tulsa. Here's a look at the highest rated hotels in Oklahoma:

Ambassador Hotel Tulsa, Autograph Collection, Tulsa The Skirvin Hilton Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City Colcord Hotel, Oklahoma City Ambassador Hotel Oklahoma City, Autograph Collection, Oklahoma City 21c Museum Hotel Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa, Catoosa Choctaw Casino Resort, Durant Hyatt Regency Tulsa Downtown, Tulsa Renaissance Waterford Oklahoma City Hotel, Oklahoma City River Spirit Casino Resort, Tulsa

Check out the full report here, where you can also narrow it down by state.